Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $270.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.10 million and the lowest is $259.85 million. Ferro posted sales of $204.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,036,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ferro by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 460,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,319. Ferro has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

