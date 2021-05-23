Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 24,870 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,146,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $211,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The company has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.