Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 4,100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.02. 3,330,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.