Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $18,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

IWO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.23. 565,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,808. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $190.33 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.47 and a 200-day moving average of $295.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

