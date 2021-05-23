Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $367,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.20. 70,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,387. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $252.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.94.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

