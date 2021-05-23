Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 112.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,797 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in eBay by 35.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 106,126 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $229,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $4,957,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 443,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,192,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

