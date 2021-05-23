Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$12.75

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$12.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.61.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Filo Mining will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$112,755.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

