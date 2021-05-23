Financial Survey: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and HomeStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $784.94 million 4.23 $158.23 million $2.14 19.64 HomeStreet $401.38 million 2.40 $79.99 million $3.85 11.70

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 27.16% 8.81% 1.19% HomeStreet 25.92% 15.71% 1.51%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeStreet pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HomeStreet has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and HomeStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 HomeStreet 0 2 2 0 2.50

Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.71%. HomeStreet has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.68%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Atlantic Union Bankshares.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also offers loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. In addition, it provides credit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) services, mobile and internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as financial planning, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company offers securities, brokerage, and investment advisory products and services; and originates and sells residential loan products in the secondary market. As of February 16, 2021, it operated 129 branches and approximately 150 ATMs in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 62 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

