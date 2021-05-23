Financial Survey: Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) versus Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Nautilus shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Nautilus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nautilus has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peloton Interactive and Nautilus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 4 22 0 2.71 Nautilus 0 1 4 0 2.80

Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $140.40, indicating a potential upside of 39.15%. Nautilus has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.11%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Nautilus.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Nautilus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive 5.78% 11.53% 5.66% Nautilus 13.24% 78.20% 37.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Nautilus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $1.83 billion 16.48 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -315.31 Nautilus $552.56 million 0.97 $59.85 million $2.46 7.13

Nautilus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nautilus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nautilus beats Peloton Interactive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

