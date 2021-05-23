FinVolution Group (FINV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.98 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 26.18%.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.04. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

