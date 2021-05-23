First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of First Bancorp worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

