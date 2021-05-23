First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $22.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHB shares. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 446,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $38,836,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,589 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $20,862,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $9,475,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

