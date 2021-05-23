First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 116 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.86. 359,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,812. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $135.94 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.08.

