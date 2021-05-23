First National Bank of Omaha Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,391,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,641,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 22,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 39,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 90,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.37. 524,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,317. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $113.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average is $105.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

