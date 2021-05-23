First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.68 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,137 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.50. 1,073,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,738. The company has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.