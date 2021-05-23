First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,615 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after purchasing an additional 96,219 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 841,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,378 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 94,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

