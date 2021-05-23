First National Bank of Omaha Sells 277 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $93.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,399. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

