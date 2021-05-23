First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

