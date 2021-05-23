First National Trust Co Acquires New Stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCVC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 318,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,077. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

