First National Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,315 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,315 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after purchasing an additional 601,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,489. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.