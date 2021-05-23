First National Trust Co Has $349,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,320,000 after buying an additional 43,741 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $490.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,962. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

