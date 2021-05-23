First National Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 451,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. Analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 216.67%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

