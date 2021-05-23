Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 1,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 0.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 116,305 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $954,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Point during the first quarter worth $60,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 36.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

