Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 1,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 109,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.
In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 116,305 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $954,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Point during the first quarter worth $60,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 36.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
