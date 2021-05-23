Flashstake (FLASH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.11 Million

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Flashstake coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges. Flashstake has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $22,029.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flashstake has traded down 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flashstake alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00062310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00082682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00018386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.73 or 0.00893429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00089204 BTC.

Flashstake Profile

Flashstake (FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Flashstake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flashstake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flashstake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.