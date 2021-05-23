Flixxo Price Tops $0.0201 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Flixxo has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $6,488.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded down 46.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.60 or 0.00792580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00076860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.36 or 0.07240251 BTC.

Flixxo is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

