Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FLUX opened at $10.99 on Friday. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $145.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 48,414 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 16.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 1,008.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 210,641 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 73.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 104,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

