Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

FTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Shares of FTV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,666,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,591. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock worth $104,586,498. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

