Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.43 million-$10.88 million.

NYSE:FEDU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 2,692,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. Four Seasons Education has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

