Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.83

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) declared an annual dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8338 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has raised its dividend by 35.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.