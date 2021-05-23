Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives $88.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $71.90. 487,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,421. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.