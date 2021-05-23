Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.32). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

FUSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 5,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $18,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

