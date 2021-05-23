FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.18.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $13.50 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $14.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.