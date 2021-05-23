FY2021 EPS Estimates for High Liner Foods Inc Reduced by Cormark (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HLF opened at C$13.19 on Friday. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$5.26 and a one year high of C$14.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.20. The stock has a market cap of C$439.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$258.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$266.50 million.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$56,695.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

