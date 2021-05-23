FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fury Gold Mines Limited Issued By Beacon Securities (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fury Gold Mines in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of FURY stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27. Fury Gold Mines has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FURY. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fury Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

