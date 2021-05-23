Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

GLPEY traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $6.05. 169,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,029. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -466.67%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

