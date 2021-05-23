GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.21 Million

Analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report sales of $103.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the lowest is $102.01 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $452.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.16 million to $461.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $504.11 million, with estimates ranging from $495.61 million to $512.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.43. 246,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,058. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 18.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

