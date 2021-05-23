GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.37.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.01. 2,442,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,073. GDS has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in GDS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

