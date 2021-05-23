General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report sales of $18.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.69 billion. General Electric posted sales of $17.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $77.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.56 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of GE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,320,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,341,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 653.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.