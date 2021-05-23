Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $228.01

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.01 ($2.98) and traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,184 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuit Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 537.67 ($7.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 228.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 459.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 million and a PE ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

