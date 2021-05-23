Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 132.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.24. The stock had a trading volume of 926,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

