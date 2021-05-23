Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4,630.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.5% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,637,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

