Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Has $2.23 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.2% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total value of $11,661,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,907,820 shares of company stock worth $566,825,926 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

