GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $716.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

GFL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.44. 873,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,563. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 178.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $100,862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $101,113,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $22,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $15,849,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.