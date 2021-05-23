Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Senior Officer Orest Smysnuik Acquires 30,000 Shares

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Senior Officer Orest Smysnuik bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,500.

Shares of Glacier Media stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.09 million and a P/E ratio of -43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Glacier Media Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.59.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

