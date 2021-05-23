Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Global Payments worth $115,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.60. 1,894,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,132,722. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

