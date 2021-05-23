Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.840- EPS.

Globant stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.84. The stock had a trading volume of 252,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,433. Globant has a 52-week low of $130.92 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.93 and a 200 day moving average of $209.65.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

