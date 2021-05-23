Golden Goose (GOLD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $246,594.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.18 million and $246,594.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00401039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00049430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00187804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $228.35 or 0.00691149 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

