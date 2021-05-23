Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,061,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 69,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 239,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.55. 47,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,079. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31.

