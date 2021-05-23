Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post sales of $36.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.90 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $29.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $153.70 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.53 million, with estimates ranging from $207.70 million to $229.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.98. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $58.37 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 26,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $2,163,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,336,005.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,753 shares of company stock valued at $24,920,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

