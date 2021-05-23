Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 410.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784,141 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $67.78. 1,665,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

